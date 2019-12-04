Get paid $1,000 to watch all of the Star Wars movies

CableTV.com says it will pay one lucky person $1,000 to watch every Star Wars movie, back-to-back, before the release of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ on Dec. 20.

You must be an active Twitter user, willing to share the movie-marathon experience while tagging the Cable TV team on twitter.

The ten movies will take a total of 22 hours and 25 minutes to watch -- and can be watched in any order you choose.

The winner will receive every movie on blu-ray, plus Star Wars gear, including a nerf Han Solo blaster, a Chewbacca onesie and an R2D2 popcorn popper.

To qualify, you must be a u-s citizen age 18 or older.

Visit CableTV.com to submit your application.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. eastern standard time.

May the force be with you!