FDA investigates diabetes drug for possible contamination with cancer-causing agent

“The FDA is investigating whether metformin in the U.S. market contains NDMA, and whether it is above the acceptable daily intake limit of 96 nanograms,” said Janet Woodcock, director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

According to WFTV, The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday it was aware metformin in other countries contained low levels of NDMA, but those levels were in the “naturally occurring in food and water” range.

NDMA is a common contaminant found in water and foods including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Everyone is exposed to some level of NDMA, Woodcock said.

The FDA recommends patients continue taking metformin to keep their diabetes under control because “there are no alternative medications that treat this condition in the same way.”