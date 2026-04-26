Two injured following single-vehicle crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Lynchburg on Saturday, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue said.

BVFR said they were dispatched to Trent’s Ferry Road around 4:55 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a car that had crashed into a tree with multiple people inside. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle on its side with two people trapped.

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Authorities said they worked to check on those in the car and stabilize the vehicle. They soon began to extricate the two from the car. After the first person was removed, the roof had to be taken off to safely retrieve the second.

Fire & Rescue said the two were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police is now investigating the crash. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.