Australian couple finds wedding rings lost in trash

Tags: International

STONNINGTON CITY, Australia – An Australian couple accidentally tossed their diamond wedding and engagement rings into the trash.

The unidentified couple was renovating their Melbourne home when they dropped off their garbage at a collection center over the weekend.

Shortly afterward they realized a small jewelry box was in the rubbish.

Trash collectors and city council workers plowed through 30-tons worth of trash.

They eventually found the pink bag that had the rings.

Stonnington City Council spokesman Jim Carden called it a “fairy tale outcome.”

CNN