Impeachment process on hold for the holidays

WASHINGTON, DC – The impeachment process is on pause and will likely remain so until the start of the new year.

In the meantime, both sides aren’t showing much holiday spirit toward each other.

President Trump, at a weekend event in Florida, blasting the house for impeaching him.

“They are violating the constitution totally. They’re violating the constitution," said President Trump.

The matter’s at a stalemate for now since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn’t sent the articles of impeachment to the Republican-led senate.

“Crazy Nancy. She’s crazy," said President Trump. “It’s so unfair, she has no case.”

But newly-released government documents show the white house’s budget office ordered the pentagon to freeze security funding for Ukraine less than two hours after President Trump ended his phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky in July.

“Until we hear from the witnesses, until we get the documents, the American people will correctly assume that those blocking their testimony were aiding and abetting a cover up," said Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Pelosi wants majority leader Mitch McConnell and minority leader Chuck Schumer to agree to rules for the Senate trial.

One White House official thinks Pelosi will eventually give in.

“She will yield. There’s no way she can hold this position," said Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Pence.

Until there is movement on one side or the other .... the president, and the rest of the world, will have to wait to see what happens next.

“President Trump, release the emails, let the witnesses testify, what are you afraid of?,” said Sen. Schumer.