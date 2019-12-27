What to do with your leftover Christmas tree

HOUSATONIC, Mass. – One Massachusetts farm has figured out a unique and environmentally friendly solution to the annual issue of what to do with your Christmas tree.

Hokaheh Farm in Housatonic feeds the trees to goats.

This program offers the goats variety in their diets while providing people with an environmentally friendly way to be rid of their trees.

The needles are rich in vitamin c and other nutrients. They also help de-worm the goats.

Last year, the farm received about 100 Christmas trees and they expect more this year.

In fact, farm manager John Condon says the goats are always pining for more!

“It’s hard to pull them away from any food. That’s the one thing you can’t get a goat to stop doing is eating," said Condon. "It’s very good for them to eat. They really appreciate it. It’s a treat and if by any chance there’s any leftover they do not devour, it’ll go in the compost pile, so nothing is wasted here.”