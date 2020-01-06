Judge Judy endorses Mike Bloomberg for president

NEW YORK CITY – Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg has the support from one of the most popular judges in America.

Judith Sheindlin, aka Judge Judy, is backing Bloomberg’s White House bid.

In a new 30-second campaign ad featuring Sheindlin she said, “No one comes close to Mike Bloomberg’s executive achievement, government experience, and impactful philanthropy.”

The campaign said Sheindlin has never before endorsed a presidential candidate, but was “outspoken” in her support for Bloomberg prior to his late entry to the race.

Bloomberg entered the race in November and has cast himself as a problem solver on the campaign trail.