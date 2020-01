ROANOKE, Va. – Baby Yoda has likely made his way onto your social media timelines as the subject of countless memes, if not onto your screens in Disney+'s Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Now, he’s making his way to Build-A-Bear stores.

A prototype of the plush toy was unveiled at a conference in Orlando on Tuesday.

Baby Yoda is set to debut at Build-A-Bear in the coming months.