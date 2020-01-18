38ºF

South Carolina lawmakers vote to stop rolling back clocks, stay on Daylight Saving Time

Taylor Kelso, Producer

According to Mother Nature Network, there is a ton of data that points to negative effects on our bodies from the time change resulting from daylight saving time. With our clocks springing forward this weekend, take a look at some of the potential drawbacks. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C – South Carolina state lawmakers voted to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round, ending the annual “fall back.”

According to WTVD, if the new bill is signed into law, South Carolinians will no longer set their clocks back an hour in the fall.

State senator Sean Bennett co-sponsored the bill, which went to Governor Henry McMaster’s desk Wednesday.

“The outcry from the public is why in the world do we change these clocks every year,” Bennett said.

Bennett said while he appreciated the extra hour of sleep, he recognized that Daylight Saving isn’t beloved by residents.

