South Carolina lawmakers vote to stop rolling back clocks, stay on Daylight Saving Time

COLUMBIA, S.C – South Carolina state lawmakers voted to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round, ending the annual “fall back.”

According to WTVD, if the new bill is signed into law, South Carolinians will no longer set their clocks back an hour in the fall.

State senator Sean Bennett co-sponsored the bill, which went to Governor Henry McMaster’s desk Wednesday.

“The outcry from the public is why in the world do we change these clocks every year,” Bennett said.

Bennett said while he appreciated the extra hour of sleep, he recognized that Daylight Saving isn’t beloved by residents.