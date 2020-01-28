Petition created to honor Kobe Bryant in NBA logo

Kobe Bryant’s fan base is making noise trying to memorialize him in the NBA forever.

More than 890,000 signatures have been added to a change.org petition to change the NBA logo to feature Bryant, as of 8 p.m. Monday evening.

The current logo depicts NBA legend Jerry West and has since 1971. Fans have been taking a stand on social media to honor Bryant’s legacy, on and off the court.

As one of the most influential basketball players of this generation, the love for the Bryant family has been overwhelming. Gianna, Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, was also aboard the helicopter, as well as seven others.

After their sudden death on Sunday, friends and family have been sharing their condolences and memories across various social media platforms.

Organizers say the change.org petition is “an attempt to immortalize him forever.”