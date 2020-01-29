Airbnb offering five people free 2-month sabbatical in the Bahamas

Airbnb is offering a once in a lifetime opportunity to five people looking to make a difference.

A two month sabbatical in the Bahamas.

It’s a joint effort between Airbnb and the Bahamas National Trust.

The winners will assist with ecological projects in the Caribbean nation.

Those selected to take part in the sabbatical will spend April and May traveling to three Bahamian locations to help preserve the country s natural and cultural resources.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 18.

Airbnb will announce who has been selected for the project on March 25.