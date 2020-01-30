'It’s impossible to imagine life without them’: Vanessa Bryant’s first post since Kobe and Gianna’s deaths

ROANOKE, Va. – Vanessa Bryant has made her first public statement on Instagram since the passing of her husband, Kobe, and their daughter, Gianna, on Sunday.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” Vanessa wrote on Wednesday evening. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them.”

Vanessa went on to explain the unimaginable pain she and her three daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, have been through during the past few days. She said her one solace was knowing how much everyone adored her husband and daughter. She expressed for the public to allow her and her family to continue to grieve privately and figure out the transition to their new reality.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way," Vanessa wrote.

Vanessa also acknowledged the other families affected by the crash and wrote, “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.”

In their honor, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree fund to support the other families affected by this tragedy.