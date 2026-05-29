Law enforcement investigating armed robbery involving multiple suspects in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Law enforcement is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Lynchburg on Thursday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they responded to a report of an armed robbery at Win City, in the 6100 block of Fort Avenue, around 4:50 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to an employee who claimed to have been assaulted by multiple suspects who demanded money at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

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Authorities said no significant injuries were reported during this incident.

Law enforcement is now investigating the incident. If you have any information regarding the robbery or those involved, please contact Detective Owen (434) 455-6060 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online here.