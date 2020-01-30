’Mighty Ducks’ star arrested on burglary, meth charges

MARYSVILLE, Calif. – A former child actor has been arrested in Northern California for burglarizing a home while high, according to police.

Shaun Weiss, 41, best known for portraying Goldberg in the “Mighty Ducks” trilogy, was arrested Sunday.

Marysville Police were called to a home about a burglary in progress.

Police said they arrived to find Weiss rifling through a car in a garage and that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Weiss was taken into custody and charged with residential burglary and being under the influence of meth.

In 2018, People reported that Weiss was arrested for public intoxication. At the time, he posted on Facebook that he’d hit “rock bottom” and was heading to rehab and vowed to recover.