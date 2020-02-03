60ºF

Super Bowl winner celebrates by paying shelter’s dog adoption fees

Player will pay adoptions fees for all dogs available

Carianne Luter

Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi poses with fans during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Marlins Park in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi is choosing to celebrate the Super Bowl win by paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at KC Pet Project!

The waived adoption fees are good until all dogs that became available on Sunday are adopted!

To see available dogs up for adoption, click here.

For more information, visit kcpetproject.org.

