Drunk Florida woman smears dog poop on fiance during fight, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A drunk Florida woman smeared dog poop on her fiance’s face as they were arguing, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to a residence on 46th Avenue North in St. Petersburg shortly before 9 p.m. Friday after someone reported Jane Marie Faulkner, 41, was “beating” another person.

The victim said Faulkner was drunk and arguing and during the fight, she hit the victim and smeared dog feces on the victim’s face, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Faulkner admitted to smearing the poop but refused to provide further details about the altercation, records show.

She was arrested on a domestic battery charge, according to WKMG.