Paintings by rescued pigs bring in big money for Tennessee animal sanctuary

JONESBOROUGH, TN – A Tennessee animal sanctuary is turning to the talents of its residents to raise funds.

The nine pigs at the Tilted Tavern Animal Sanctuary in Jonesborough are trained to paint with their snouts. Each painting is auctioned off for a weekly fundraising effort called "Sunday Snouts."

"Every one of them has gone for over $200, and so it's been a great success for our sanctuary. It's helping actual medical cases here. For example, we have a spay happening because of 'Sunday Snouts,'" says Tilted Tavern Executive Director and co-owner Robert Jones.

Volunteer Peggy Canter is to thank for bringing this effort to Tilted Tavern. Canter has two pigs of her own at home.

“I brought the idea to Robert, and asked him if I could try to train the animals to do this, and he told me to go for it,” Canter says.