Dog collar turns barks into curse words
Your dog’s mouth might not be as clean as you think.
That’s if he or she is wearing the Cuss Collar.
It’s a product from MSCHF, a company known for releasing quirky products.
The collar throws out a swear word each time your dog barks.
According to the company’s website, the collar is a gag gift that doesn’t harm the dog and is not intended for anti-bark training.
Right now the Cuss Collar is sold out, but dog owners can sign up to find out when more will be available.
