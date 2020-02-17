Mom calls 911 for baby formula, surprised by kindness of officers

ALPINE, UT – Officers in Utah answer a mother’s call for help when she needs baby formula.

Shannon Bird made the call around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28.

She needed formula for her 6-week-old baby after she was unable to nurse.

With her husband out of town and four other children at home, Bird had no way to get to the store.

Officers with Lone Peak Police responded, accidentally bringing the mom a gallon of milk. They then headed to Walmart to get the formula.

Bird says she didn’t expect the officers to buy the food themselves, and thanks them for helping her that night.

“I have no formula, and I have no idea how I can get formula to her, and I’ve been calling neighbors and no one will answer," said Bird.

“It’s been about protect and serve. This is part of the serve. We are here to serve the public," said Officer Dave Ventrano with Lone Peak Police.