Ryan Newman awake and speaking with family, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A scary finish Monday night in the Daytona 500 left driver Ryan Newman recovering in a hospital with ‘serious’ but non-life-threatening injuries.

Newman is now awake and speaking with his family and doctors, according to a statement from Roush Fenway Racing.

The family expressed its gratitude for the ‘concern and heartfelt messages’ from fans and even those outside the NASCAR racing community.

Newman is at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Update on Ryan Newman: pic.twitter.com/TdJHDZ3O7O — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 18, 2020

Newman flipped across the finish line, his Ford planted upside down and engulfed in flames.

Denny Hamlin made history with a second straight Daytona 500 victory.