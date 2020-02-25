Celebrate National Pancake Day with free pancakes at IHOP

ROANOKE, Va. – IHOP wants to make sure you can have your (pan)cake and eat it too.

On Tuesday starting at 7 a.m. at participating IHOP locations, get one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per guest.

The fun for National Pancake Day doesn’t stop there -- the restaurant is also offering guests a chance to win pancakes for life and other prizes.

To enter, customers can scan a QR code on the table tent on their table. The promotion is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the sweepstakes.