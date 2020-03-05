’Hocus Pocus 2’ coming to Disney+

Adam Shankman is ready to put a spell on you.

Variety reports that he will be directing “Hocus Pocus 2” for Disney+.

He’s also signed on to direct “Disenchanted” -- the sequel to Disney’s “Enchanted.”

“Hocus Pocus 2” is a sequel to the 1993 cult classic, which starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy

The original film followed three sisters resurrected three hundred years after being cursed.

Variety reports that the original cast members are not attached to the sequel, but Disney hopes they will reprise their roles.

Shankman is best known for directing the 2007 version of “Hairspray,” “Step Up,” and “A Walk to Remember.”