Officer has standoff with angry cat

An Indiana cop ended up in a standoff with an angry cat, and it was all caught on camera

The Greenwood officer was helping break up an argument when the feral cat attacked him.

Police say the howling animal jumped on the officer and “scratched and/or bit him”

The angry feline continued to screech at the cop, who was left bleeding.

Eventually it was collected by animal control officers.

The cop later went to a hospital and received treatment for his injury.