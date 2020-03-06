Taylor Swift donates $1 million for tornado relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to help with tornado recovery in Tennessee.

The singer says Nashville is her home, and the losses in the state are devastating to her.

Twenty-four people were killed and hundreds of buildings are in rubble, after storms whipped through the state.

Swift is supporting the middle Tennessee emergency response fund.

Singer Chris Young is giving $50 thousand to help with recovery, and Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant is donating $10 thousand.