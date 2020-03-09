March 9 is National Napping Day!

Go ahead and take a nap today because, well, it’s National Napping Day.

It’s no coincidence the day is observed following the return of daylight saving time.

It’s a great excuse to catch up on the hour of sleep lost to the annual time change.

Naps are scientifically proven to combat mid-day fatigue and provide energy.

A NASA study showed that a 40-minute nap improved pilot performance by 34%.

It also improved pilot alertness by 100%.

Doctors often prescribe scheduled napping for patients suffering from narcolepsy.

Sleep tight.