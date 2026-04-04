One Last Day of the 80s!

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday Evening Update:

Going into this evening, we will remain relatively warm; seeing our lows drop into the 50s and 60s.

tn

Early tomorrow morning a cold front will pass through the region, giving us widespread showers and a return to seasonable temperatures.

Tomorrow

Showers will be widespread across the region around 10 am and will taper off throughout the day, eventually wrapping up around dinner-time.

sun 10

All-in-all, Easter Sunday will be pretty wet; so make sure you pack an umbrella!

forecast

Saturday Morning:

Today will be yet another day where we start off dry and see some afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the region. We will quickly warm up and see toasty temperatures.

roanoke

Highs across the region will remain at least 15 degrees above average, with most areas seeing the 80s for the day.

today

Loads of moisture is being pulled from the Gulf by a cold front that stretches across the nation. Most of today’s rain from this system will fall west of the Blue Ridge, while tomorrow the entire region could see a surplus of moisture.

today

Most will remain dry, but may be impacted with those short-lived, isolated systems. Areas in the Highlands and the NRV are more likely to see rain today, whereas Southside will remain primarily dry.

Showers will come in the early afternoon and become more scattered around dinner time.

sat 6pm

After we get through a rainy Easter Sunday, a dry weather pattern will take over for the next work week. Along with the sunshine, temperatures will return back to more seasonable conditions.