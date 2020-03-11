Chick-fil-A selling bottles of its signature sauces in pilot program

ROANOKE, Va. – For those in Florida, starting next month they won’t need to go to a Chick-fil-A to have some of the restaurant’s amazing sauces.

The restaurant announced Wednesday that it’s launching a pilot program to sell both Chick-fil-A sauce and its Polynesian sauce in all Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.

Rather than sell these bottles for company profit, 100 percent of Chick-fil-A, Inc. proceeds from the retail sales of the 16-ounce bottled sauces will be donated to Chick-fil-A’s Team Member scholarship program, which will award $17 million to 6,700 Team Members in 2020.

Those who go to a Chick-fil-A in Florida won’t be limited to those two sauces but will also be able to get 8-ounce bottles of barbecue, honey mustard and garden herb ranch. A bottle will come with catering orders or can be purchased separately.

Now while we don’t know this for sure, if this Florida program has a successful launch, it’s likely that Chick-fil-A would launch this to more markets, hopefully Virginia.