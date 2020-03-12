Investigators confirm remains found belong to 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

Tennessee investigators confirm remains found in an out-building last week are 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Authorities did not say how the toddler died.

Evelyn was last seen in December but wasn’t reported missing until February when an amber alert was issued.

Since then, her mother and grandmother have been arrested, but so far, no one has been charged in her death.

Authorities say hundreds of tips eventually led them to property owned by the little girl’s family.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the case is still open.