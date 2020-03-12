45ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

45ºF

News

Senior Alert issued for 88-year-old Virginia man with cognitive impairment

Tags: Virginia
A senior alert has been issued for Melvin Seidel, who is missing and has a cognitive impairment
A senior alert has been issued for Melvin Seidel, who is missing and has a cognitive impairment (Virginia State Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Authorities have issued a Senior Alert for a missing Virginia man with a cognitive impairment.

Police say Melvin Seidel, 88, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Virginia Beach driving a 2010 silver Lexus E535 with the plate number A6JET.

Seidel has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health, according to state police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 757-385-5000.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.