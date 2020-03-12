Senior Alert issued for 88-year-old Virginia man with cognitive impairment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Authorities have issued a Senior Alert for a missing Virginia man with a cognitive impairment.

Police say Melvin Seidel, 88, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Virginia Beach driving a 2010 silver Lexus E535 with the plate number A6JET.

Seidel has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health, according to state police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 757-385-5000.