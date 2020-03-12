WATCH: President Trump announces temporary ban on travel from Europe to U.S.

WASHINGTON – President Trump addressed the nation at 9 p.m. on Wednesday to give an update on the coronavirus and the country’s efforts to fight the outbreak.

The U.S. is restricting all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days, except for travel from the United Kingdom. The new measures go into effect Friday at midnight.

Trump said he will be taking “unprecedented” emergency action to provide financial relief for U.S. workers. He said he will be asking Congress for immediate payroll tax relief.

WATCH THE FULL ADDRESS HERE:

Trump met with financial leaders on Wednesday to discuss how to move forward and meet the needs of consumers affected by the coronavirus. “Ensuring financial relief for both consumers and small businesses is a core piece of the President’s agenda,” according to the White House.