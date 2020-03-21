Police looking for teens who allegedly filmed themselves coughing on produce in Virginia store
Police are searching for teens who allegedly posted a video on social media of themselves coughing on produce in a Purcellville, Virginia, grocery store.
According to WTOP, the grocery store immediately took the items in question off the shelf and has taken other measures to ensure the health of its patrons, according to officials.
Police are using this situation to urge parents to monitor the activity of minors, as well as what they’re posting on social media.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.