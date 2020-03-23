Dollywood opening postponed and resort closed until May

PIGEON FORGE, Tn. – A famed Tennessee destination known for its festivals and special events won’t open until later in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dollywood officials say the park’s opening is postponed until at least May. Operations at the DreamMore Resort and Spa are also suspended as of Tuesday.

“The coronavirus crisis is unprecedented, and based on the ever-changing developments, we are constantly re-evaluating our options and hoping to open in May,” said Dollywood president Craig Ross in a statement.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins will stay open, according to Dollywood officials.

Guests with resort reservations or tickets for this period of temporary closure, are asked to contact 1-800-DOLLYWOOD for rescheduling information.