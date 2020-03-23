Virginia Beach man is state’s 7th coronavirus death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A seventh person has died after testing positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

A Virginia Beach man in his 70s had underlying health conditions and died of acute respiratory failure while hospitalized, VDH announced on Monday.

This represents Virginia Beach’s 18th positive case, bringing Virginia’s total cases to 259.

Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map.

Health officials said they’ve started a contact investigation and that it’s too early to identify the source of transmission.

The Virginia Department of Health is concerned that several recent cases in the Virginia Beach area may represent “the first indications of potential community transmission, the extent of which, would be determined by the outcome of the investigation.”