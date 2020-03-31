Dolly Parton to start reading bedtime stories to kids on social media

ROANOKE, Va. – Is there anything Dolly Parton can’t do?

Now, she’ll be reading bedtime stories for kids, starting Thursday.

Goodnight with Dolly is a 10-week special series of weekly videos featuring Dolly Parton reading select Imagination Library books.

The first story will be “The Little Engine That Could.”

Here are some activity sheets to go along with the book.

The idea behind the Goodnight with Dolly series is to provide comfort and reassurance to coping kids and families during the shelter-in-place mandates.