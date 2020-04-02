60ºF

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James giving a free dress to teachers

Submit the form before before April 5 at 11:59 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

A general view of atmosphere during the Draper James Nashville store opening on October 28, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Draper James)
ROANOKE, Va. – Calling all teachers!

Actress Reese Witherspoon’s clothing company, Draper James, is giving away a free dress to teachers as a thank you.

Click here to get to submit the form.

You’ll need to complete it before April 5 at 11:59 p.m.

You’ll need to provide your email address, name, grade level and/or subject, school name, school state, home zip code and a photo of your school idea.

Draper James says it will be in touch next week on April 7 with more details on how to redeem your new dress.

