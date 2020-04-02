Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James giving a free dress to teachers
ROANOKE, Va. – Calling all teachers!
Actress Reese Witherspoon’s clothing company, Draper James, is giving away a free dress to teachers as a thank you.
Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress. To apply, complete the form at the link in bio before this Sunday, April 5th, 11:59 PM ET. (Offer valid while supplies last.) ✏️📓👗 x The Draper James Team Know a teacher who deserves a pick-me-up? Forward this post or tag your favorite educator in comments. 🍎 #DJLovesTeachers
Click here to get to submit the form.
You’ll need to complete it before April 5 at 11:59 p.m.
You’ll need to provide your email address, name, grade level and/or subject, school name, school state, home zip code and a photo of your school idea.
Draper James says it will be in touch next week on April 7 with more details on how to redeem your new dress.
