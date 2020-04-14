Virginia’s first inmate, 49-year-old woman, dies from the coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. – A 49-year-old woman, an inmate at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland, is the first inmate in Virginia to die from the coronavirus.

She died Tuesday morning at the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center after being admitted and tested for the virus on April 4.

She had underlying health conditions of asthma and Hepatitis-C.

The offender was serving a 9-year sentence for making meth, delivering drugs to a prison and larceny. She had an expected release date in mid-2023.

For the privacy of her family and the confidentiality of her medical records, the Virginia Department of Corrections isn’t releasing the offender’s name.

Currently, Virginia has has 44 inmates and 32 staff who have tested positive for the coronavirus.