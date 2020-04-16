Police: ‘Don’t forget your pants’

TANEYTOWN, Md. – The Taneytown, Md. Police Department issued a reminder on Facebook for people to wear pants before going to their mailbox.

According to the 2010 census, the town has a population of 6,728 people.

Police said they know who was doing it and said, “this is your final warning.”

Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning.

The post has gone viral. In two days, it has been shared 7,800 times.