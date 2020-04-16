The Greenbrier taken off PGA Tour indefinitely

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. – The Greenbrier has been taken off the PGA Tour for 2020 and beyond, according to a statement from the resort.

The Greenbrier’s event, A Military Tribute, was originally scheduled for Sept. 7 to 13 and was canceled due to coronavirus.

According to the resort, The Greenbrier and the PGA Tour agreed to cancel A Military Tribute for the remainder of the contract, which was supposed to run through 2026.

“The tournament moving to the fall has not served The Greenbrier as well as the event did in prior years when it was hosted over the July 4th week," the statement reads. "With kids being back in school, the attractiveness for sponsors and the attendance for the fans dropped significantly.”