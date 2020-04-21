55ºF

President Trump says he plans to sign executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into U.S.

President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Trump tweeted Monday night that he is planning to sign an executive order that will temporarily suspend immigration into the U.S.

The president said he would be signing the order “in light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens...”

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News for updates.

