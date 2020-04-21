President Trump says he plans to sign executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into U.S.

President Trump tweeted Monday night that he is planning to sign an executive order that will temporarily suspend immigration into the U.S.

The president said he would be signing the order “in light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens...”

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

