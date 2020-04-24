Social distance-sing: Taking opera to the streets

A power-singing couple in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina are taking their talents to the street to entertain their neighbors, putting on what now will be a weekly performance.

Leah Edwards and husband Dimitri Pitta head to the end of their driveway to sing classic, and newer era opera.

"We’re practicing, they say they can hear us anyways, so we said why not take it to the driveway and make it a concert," Edwards says. "It gets everyone out, checking on each other and get some breath of fresh air and make music."

Edwards said the community has always been supportive of the two, and though the stage may be different, their message is the same.

“We always talk about the pressure may be different, but the fact of the matter is the music that we make isn’t different and that opera is for everybody,” she says.