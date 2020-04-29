The Island in Pigeon Forge partially reopening Friday
Stores, restaurants set to reopen
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – As some places across the country reopen, a popular tourist destination in Tennessee is reopening on Friday.
The Island in Pigeon Forge is reopening its retail stores and restaurants on May 1.
Dine-in eating will be available at the restaurants at 50% capacity.
There’s no mention in Wednesday’s announcement of The Island’s attractions reopening on Friday as well.
