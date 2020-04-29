75ºF

The Island in Pigeon Forge partially reopening Friday

Stores, restaurants set to reopen

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

The entrance to Paula Deen's Family Kitchen restaurant at The Island is viewed on October 18, 2016 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Located near the entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, this tourist resort community is home to Dollywood and other entertainment and roadside attractions. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – As some places across the country reopen, a popular tourist destination in Tennessee is reopening on Friday.

The Island in Pigeon Forge is reopening its retail stores and restaurants on May 1.

Dine-in eating will be available at the restaurants at 50% capacity.

There’s no mention in Wednesday’s announcement of The Island’s attractions reopening on Friday as well.

