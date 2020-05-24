Four taken to the hospital after a shooting in Washington, D. C.

Published: May 24, 2020, 8:28 am

WASHINGTON, D. C. – Four are in the hospital after a shooting in our nation’s capital following a shooting Saturday night.

It happened in Congress Heights just after 8 p.m.

Paramedics took one woman to the hospital in “grave condition.”

Two others were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

One person sought treatment for minor injuries.

Police have not said if there is a suspect.

The investigation continues.