Target temporarily select closing stores, none locally, amid protests

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – As protests continue across the U.S., Target is closing select stores as a safety precaution for its employees and to help the community "heal.”

Target locations in Virginia are not affected by this move.

Read the full list here.

Target announced that employees affected by temporary store closings will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.