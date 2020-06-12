Norfolk mayor says crews will move Confederate monument, citing safety worries
NORFOLK, Va. – The mayor of Norfolk has announced that out of concern for public safety, crews will relocate a statue that sits atop a tall Confederate monument in the city’s downtown.
The move comes a day after a man in his 30s suffered life-threatening injuries when protesters toppled a statue in nearby Portsmouth.
Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander cited the man’s injuries and said the statue would be moved to a historic cemetery.
City leaders have wanted to move it for years but a state law prohibited doing so. That law was amended earlier this year. The new version doesn’t take effect until July 1, but Alexander said public safety trumps waiting.
