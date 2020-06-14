Over 40,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns

CNN – A New Jersey company is recalling nearly 43,000 pounds of raw ground beef products because they may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The raw ground beef products produced by Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a company in Swedesboro, New Jersey, were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to FSIS. The recalled products were produced on June 1 and have the establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

“E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days (3-4 days, on average) after exposure the organism,” reads the recall notice from FSIS. “While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.”

Some kinds of E. coli cause disease by producing Shiga toxin. The bacteria that make these toxins are called "Shiga toxin-producing" E. coli (STEC). The most commonly found STEC in the United States is E. coli O157:H7.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there are 265,000 STEC infections each year in the United States. E. coli O157:H7 causes more than 36% of these infections.