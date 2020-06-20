84ºF

Six Trump campaign staffers working on Tulsa rally test positive for coronavirus

Safety barricade gates are opened for supporters to enter for President Donald Trump's campaign rally Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)
CNN – Six staffers working on President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus, the Trump campaign said Saturday.

Just hours before the President is expected to arrive in the state, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement that "per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events. Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented."

"No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today's rally or near attendees and elected officials,"he said.

NBC News first reported the positive tests

