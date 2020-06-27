88ºF

News

Princeton University to remove Woodrow Wilson’s name from building

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2015 file photo shows the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J. Princeton University announced Monday, April 4, 2016, that Woodrow Wilson's name will remain on Princeton University's public policy school, despite calls to remove it because the former U.S. president was a segregationist. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File
CNN – The Princeton University Board of Trustees voted Friday to remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from the university's School of Public and International Affairs, according to a press release from the university Saturday.

The building will now be known as the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, the release says.

"We have taken this extraordinary step because we believe that Wilson's racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school whose scholars, students, and alumni must be firmly committed to combating the scourge of racism in all its forms," the release says.

