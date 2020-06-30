Masks to be required in North Myrtle Beach starting July 2

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – If you have a trip planned to North Myrtle anytime soon, make sure to pack a mask.

The North Myrtle Beach City Council passed an emergency ordinance on Tuesday which requires people to wear masks in certain places, including retail businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies.

The ordinance goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Here’s who should be wearing a mask, under the ordinance:

Shoppers and employees at retail businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies

Employees at restaurants

Patrons and employees at personal care businesses, including hair and nail salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors

Employees in government offices, while having face-to-face interaction with the public

Anyone who doesn’t comply with the ordinance will face a civil infraction and fine of no more than $25.

Plus, all restaurants, retail businesses and government offices must require their employees to wear masks at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public. Violations are punishable by a fine of no more than $100.

Each day of a continuing violation would be considered a separate offense, according to the ordinance.

Read the full ordinance here.