Dominion Energy and Duke Energy Cancel the Atlantic Coast Pipeline

AP – Dominion Energy and Duke Energy today announced the cancelation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (“ACP”) due to ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threatens the economic viability of the project.

Despite last month’s overwhelming 7-2 victory at the United States Supreme Court, which vindicated the project and decisions made by permitting agencies, recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays for ACP.

Specifically, the decision of the United States District Court for the District of Montana overturning long-standing federal permit authority for waterbody and wetland crossings (Nationwide Permit 12), followed by a Ninth Circuit ruling on May 28 indicating an appeal is not likely to be successful, are new and serious challenges.

According to the Associated Press, the project is delayed until 2021.