Dominion Energy and Duke Energy Cancel the Atlantic Coast Pipeline

FILE - This Feb. 8, 2018, file photo shows signs that mark the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Deerfield, Va. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to wade into a long-running battle between developers of the 605-mile natural gas pipeline and environmental groups who oppose the pipeline crossing the storied Appalachian Trail. On Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, the high court will hear arguments on a critical permit needed by developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
AP – Dominion Energy and Duke Energy today announced the cancelation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (“ACP”) due to ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threatens the economic viability of the project.

Despite last month’s overwhelming 7-2 victory at the United States Supreme Court, which vindicated the project and decisions made by permitting agencies, recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays for ACP.

Specifically, the decision of the United States District Court for the District of Montana overturning long-standing federal permit authority for waterbody and wetland crossings (Nationwide Permit 12), followed by a Ninth Circuit ruling on May 28 indicating an appeal is not likely to be successful, are new and serious challenges.

According to the Associated Press, the project is delayed until 2021.

Copyright 2020 by Associated Press - All rights reserved.