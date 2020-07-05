88ºF

Kanye West says he’s running for president. But he hasn’t actually taken any steps

CNN – Getting on the ballot won't be Yeezy.

Kanye West said Saturday he is running for president in the 2020 US election, an apparent challenge to go head-to-head with President Donald Trump.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West tweeted. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

West tweeted his plans days after teasing a new song and announcing a new album titled “God’s Country.”

Fans immediately tweeted their support for the musician and business mogul, who has a history of promoting himself and his projects with political statements.

So far, it doesn't appear West has any intention of actually running for president.

